MBCI member becomes first to graduate UMMC medical school

Imagine being the first in your family to graduate from college. Then, imagine being the first member of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians to earn a medical degree from the School of Medicine at the University of Mississippi Medical Center. That’s one Tucker woman’s reality.

Christina Wallace is a wife, a mother and a daughter. And she is also now a medical school graduate, who says spending years in the hospital with her R.N. mom drove her to pursue medicine.

“I always had something pulling at me to try and pursue my dream of becoming a physician. I told myself one day, if I don’t attempt this, if I don’t just try to get into medical school, it would just be something that would play in the back of my mind,” said Wallace.

Wallace said her quest has been an incredibly humbling experience.

“I hope that other people will be inspired by it. Medicine is just a vast and exciting career to pursue. I hope that our children, our youth, even adults are inspired by it and pursue their goals,” said Wallace.

Wallace said the last four years haven’t always been easy, but with the support of her friends and family, it was worth it.

“Thanks to my husband, my family, my mom, anyone who has offered words of encouragement and support. And I hope we continue to do that for our youth and any individual striving to achieve higher education,” Wallace said.

Despite her many accomplishments, Wallace said family is the most important thing in her life.

Wallace will start her residency at UMMC July 1.