MBCI Supports Push to Help Native American Vets

Members of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians and other Native Americans who’ve served in the military could have more clout in Washington if a bill co-sponsored by the state’s two U-S senators becomes law. Roger Wicker and Cindy Hyde-Smith are pushing for a congressional charter for the National American Indian Veterans organization. It could mean more benefits and resources for the more than 140,000 Native American veterans across the country. Here in Mississippi, Chief Cyrus Ben says he’s proud to endorse the legislation, calling it “long overdue”.