McAdams football star signs with Mississippi State

McAdams High School football star Percy Lewis signed to play for Mississippi State Wednesday.

Lewis made the announcement during a ceremony held at McAdams High School.

Lewis played the past two seasons at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College. He’s ranked as the number 1 junior college offensive lineman, and number 2 overall prospect, in the country.

A McAdams teacher says Percy’s a great kid with excellent manners, polite, good student, and a superb athlete. He’s also been described as a great young man with a heart as big as he is.

He had previously committed to play for the University of Oregon, but announced his de-comittment in late November.

In addition to Mississippi State, Lewis received offers from Ole Miss, TCU, Missouri, and several others.

VIDEO: McAdams High School YouTube Channel