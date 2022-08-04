McMillan Park Fall Baseball/Softball Sign Up

HomeLeakeMcMillan Park Fall Baseball/Softball Sign Up

It’s time to sign up for 2022 Fall Baseball/Softball at McMillan Park.

Registration forms and a fee of $60 is due by August 12th. Forms can be picked up at City Hall.

If you’d like to coach a team, you can make a note of it on your child’s registration form or contact Chris Gray at 601-941-8121. If you’d like to sponsor a team, the fee is $200.

Park Director, Chris Gray says the season will begin the week of September 12th and end the week of October 24th. He has also said that there will be no Friday night games.

Leagues will be based on the number of children that are signed up, and children will be placed based on Spring 2023 age groups.

For more information contact McMillan Park Director, Chris Gray at 601-941-8121.

