MEMA Requests a Major Disaster Declaration for Public Assistance – Counties in our Region Included

MEMA has announced that the State of Mississippi has requested a Major Disaster Declaration for Public Assistance following the February 11-19, 2021 Winter Storm. During this event, multiple rounds of wintry precipitation impacted that state resulting in dangerous road conditions, widespread power outages and damage to public infrastructure.

Thirty-one counties Including Attala, Leake, Neshoba, and Winston as well the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians are included in the request for federal assistance. Approximately 25 Million dollar in damages has been assessed. The request must now be approved by President Biden for federal assistance to become available to local and county governments as well as certain non-profits. The funds will provide assistance for debris removal, life-saving emergency protective measures and the restoration of public infrastructure.