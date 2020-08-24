MEMA: Tips for Disaster Supply Kits and Evacuation Plans

Be ready. MEMA is reminding Mississippians to prepare for any form of disaster, natural or otherwise. The first step is to have a fully stocked supply kit. Next develop a home evacuation plan. Then practice the routine with your family. MEMA also encourages communication of that plan with neighbors and your community.

The current threat of inclement weather reminds us once again, be prepared, be ready. See tips below.

FIRST:

Fully-stock a disaster supply kit. These are essential items needed to live following a disaster.

Flashlight(s) with extra batteries.

Portable radio with extra batteries.

NOAA Weather Radio.

Non-perishable food for at least 3 days.

Bottled water (1 gallon per person per day).

First Aid Kit with prescription medications.

Bedding and clothing for each family member.

Blankets and towels.

Plastic dishes/eating utensils.

Rain Jackets/pants.

Sun screen/sunglasses/mosquito repellent.

Baby supplies (food, diapers, medication).

Pet supplies (food, leash & carrier, vaccination records).

Sanitary supplies.

Toothbrush, toothpaste, soap, shampoo, cleanser, bleach, towelettes, toilet paper, trash bags, feminine hygiene products.

Copies of important documents.

Driver’s license, SS card, proof of residence, insurance policies, wills, deeds, birth and marriage certificates, tax records, medical records, family pictures, etc.

Cash, enough to fill up your vehicle with gas and travelers checks.

Emergency generator.

Bicycle helmet.

NEXT:

Develop a home evacuation plan. If a disaster happens near your home, know where you and your family would go, what you and your family would do and how you and your family would do it. If your home is damaged, know where everyone would go. Every family member should know the plan and how to execute the plan. Also, have a contact person outside of the area of your home to contact to let know everyone is safe.

LAST:

Practice. Set time aside to practice the plan with everyone in the home. Everyone should know what to do and where to go in the event of an emergency. It can also be helpful to plan for disasters with your neighbors, family and friends. Sharing your emergency plan with neighbors, family and friends can help everyone know your specific plan and assist with recovery from the disaster.

Click here for additional preparedness information.

For information about disabilities and functional needs, click here.