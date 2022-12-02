MEMA Update: At Least 66 Homes Damaged in This Week’s Storms

As damage assessments continue, the number of homes impacted by this week’s tornadoes and straight-line winds across the state has climbed to 66. The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency says, in Lowndes County, 29 homes were damaged along with a fire station. The damage also includes 16 homes and four farms in Jasper County, eight homes in Pike County, six homes in Choctaw County, four homes in Amite County, two homes plus one farm, one business and six public buildings in Prentiss County and one home in Oktibbeha County. And MEMA says only one injury occurred– in Pike County– instead of two as initially reported.