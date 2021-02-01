Mercy Reigns Launches Share The Love

Mercy Reigns resale store is launching the Share Love Event today. As part of the event, the ladies will be giving out food bags to every customer who purchases any item. They said “you can keep the bag or pass it on to someone in need.” This continues throughout February.

Mercy Reigns is a resale store that not only has great thrift prices but also gives back to community. Their mission is to combat hunger one person at a time by selling slightly used clothing and more.

Mercy Reigns is founded and operated by Neea Waldrop and Kathy Sullivan