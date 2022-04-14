Mercy Reigns Resale Shop Announces New Ways (and places) to Shop

Mercy Reigns Resale Shop now has 2 locations convenient to you! Their Carthage location on Hwy 16 East across from the Shell gas station and their Philadelphia location on Hwy 16 East in the Eastgate Plaza across from Jerome Tanks.

Did you know you can also shop Mercy Reigns online? Items sold there will be new or gently used name brand items. Proceeds from online sales will go to support the Mercy Reigns diaper bank for struggling families.

For more information, contact Neea at 980-241-1316 or Kathy at 601-697-3624.