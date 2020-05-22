Meridian Community College Offering Free Summer Courses.

Meridian Community College is offering free summer courses. The high school graduating Class of 2020 is invited to take one free college class this summer. Over 130 classes are being offered through four sessions over the summer. “Whether you plan on earning a degree , or you simply want to get your basic courses out of the way before transferring to a four-year school or university, MCC has expanded its online summer course schedule to accommodate summer plans,” according to the school.

For more information CLICK HERE. http://www.meridiancc.edu/freeclass/index.html

Or Contact Kevin Roberts at 601.581.3550, or through email at [email protected]