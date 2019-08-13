Meridian Regional Airport Gains Independent Jet Service

SkyWest Airlines has announced Meridian Regional Airport (MEI) will no longer share flights with Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport (PIB), beginning September 4, 2019.

MEI and PIB partnered to attract SkyWest Airlines to provide jet service to the two airports in Nov. 2014. This successful American Airlines branded service has worked well for both airports.

“This unique partnership helped both of us get good airline service to our communities,” said Tom Williams, President of the Meridian Airport Authority. “We grew to include flights to Chicago, a very unique service for a small airport. In fact, only one other airport of our size in the US has such a double-hub service.”

Skywest will operate two daily non-stop flights, one to Dallas and one to Chicago from Meridian. MEI will be expected to fill the 50 seat passenger jet to Dallas and Chicago on its own.

“Our first goal was reliable, shared service with dreams of independent service some day. SkyWest has decided the growing demand for jet service in the East Mississippi and West Alabama market can support independent service,” said Williams.

The morning departure to Dallas (DFW) and midday departure to Chicago (ORD) will provide more seat availability and strong East and West connections. The later return flight from Chicago will meet more arriving flights and make Meridian even more accessible and convenient for travelers.

Effective Sept. 4, 2019:

Departures:

MEI departs to DFW at 7:16 a.m. and arrives at 9:05 a.m.

MEI departs to ORD at 12:25 p.m. and arrives at 2:48 p.m.

Arrivals:

DFW departs to MEI at 10:10 a.m. and arrives at 11:52 a.m.

ORD departs to MEI at 8:29 p.m. and arrives at 10:35 p.m.