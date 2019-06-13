Meridian woman sentenced for insurance, wire fraud

Another con-artist is behind bars. This Meridian woman will spend five years in prison for selling home and auto insurance without a license. She took money from victims and used it for herself, leaving her victims without coverage.

Sylvia Lynn Dickinson, 34, will serve five years in prison for selling home and auto insurance without having a license to sell those policies, according to Mississippi Attorney General Jim Hood.

Dickinson pleaded guilty to two counts of insurance fraud and two counts of wire fraud.

Lauderdale County Circuit Court Judge Robert T. “Bo” Bailey sentenced her to 16 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections, with five years to serve and 11 suspended. After release, Dickinson will be placed on supervised probation for five years.

Dickinson must also pay $70,154.91 in restitution to multiple victims, $830.50 in court costs and assessments, $1,000 to the Crime Victims Compensation Fund and $500 for investigative costs to the Attorney General’s Office. Judge Bailey further ordered that she shall never engage in the insurance business in any fashion or at any location.

At the time of the crimes, the AG says Dickinson falsely acted as a licensed agent and sold auto and home insurance to her victims, knowing that she was not certified to write this type of insurance.

Hood says Dickinson collected premiums but converted the money to her own use and the victims were never insured.

The case was referred to the attorney general’s office by the Mississippi Insurance Department.