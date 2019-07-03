MHP announces extra patrols for July 4 holiday

The Mississippi Highway Patrol will begin the 2019 Fourth of July Holiday Enforcement Period Wednesday, July 3, at 12:01 a.m. and conclude Thursday, July 4, at midnight.

All available troopers will be assigned to saturation patrols and checkpoints to promote traffic safety.

In conjunction with the holiday, MHP is launching the new traffic safety initiative “Drive Right Mississippi” which will run through the month of July. It focuses on the left-hand lane law, distracted and impaired driving, speeding and seat belt usage.

During the Fourth of July holiday period in 2018, MHP investigated 61 crashes with 2 fatalities and made 41 DUI arrests on state and federal highway systems.

MHP says it’s asking motorists to have a “Drive Right” mentality while traveling this summer and to join the agency in making roadways safer in Mississippi.