MHP gearing up for “Home For The Holidays” Campaign

The Mississippi Higway Patrol is getting ready to launch its “Home for The Holidays” enforcement campaign.

The MHP safety awareness initiative kicks off the holiday travel period Friday, Dec. 23 at 6:00 am and runs through Monday, Dec. 26 at midnight.

“The holiday season is a special time of year in which we all look forward to spending time with friends and family,” said MHP Col. Randy Ginn. “In addition to time with their loved ones, our troopers will be working to make sure Mississippi motorists arrive home safely for the holidays and enjoy a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.”

During the 2021 Christmas enforcement period, MHP investigated 174 crashes, including one fatality, made 146 DUI arrests, and wrote over 550 tickets.

“The Mississippi Highway Patrol is committed to keeping our citizens and roadways safe, especially during the holidays,” said Mississippi Department of Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell. “Thank you to our men and women who are working during this time. Stay safe, buckle up, put your phone down and have a happy holiday season!”