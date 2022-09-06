MHP Recruiting Cadets for Trooper School

After a busy holiday weekend, the Mississippi Highway Patrol is hoping that this time next year, it’ll have more troopers on the roads. MHP is recruiting for its next Trooper School, scheduled for early next year. It’s hoping for thousands of applicants with the list to be narrowed to about a hundred cadets to go through 18 weeks of rigorous training with maybe 50 or 60 them graduating in the spring. The deadline to apply is October 14th. For more information: https://www.dps.ms.gov/highway-patrol/recruiting

Troopers wrote more than 10,000 tickets during the Labor Day weekend—about a 50 per cent increase over last year’s holiday. And they made 270 drunk driving arrests, a 45 per cent increase. Three people died in wrecks on the state highways during the long weekend including a Meridian man who was killed when a car hit his tractor on Highway 80 in Lauderdale County.