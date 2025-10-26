Sixth Grader Found With Gun at Neshoba Central Middle School

PHILADELPHIA, Miss.–A sixth grader was found with a pistol in his backpack Friday morning at Neshoba Central Middle School, according to the district superintendent, Josh Perkins.

It was a tip that led school resource officers to search the student’s backpack, where they found a .22 caliber pistol.

Perkins, in a statement, said the student and firearm were both taken from campus and the matter was turned over to law enforcement.

It was not believed that the student intended to hurt anyone on campus. Perkins did not believe there was any threat to students or teachers.