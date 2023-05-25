HomeLocalMHP to Make Seat Belts a Priority This Weekend

MHP to Make Seat Belts a Priority This Weekend

by

It’ll be a busy holiday weekend for state troopers.  The Highway Patrol says it’ll have safety checkpoints set up in some areas during the Memorial Day travel period as part of the national Click It or Ticket safety campaign.   High-visibility enforcement efforts begin Friday morning with an emphasis on Mississippi’s seat belt laws, as well as speeding, distracted and impaired driving.  During the Memorial Day holidays last year, four people were killed in traffic accidents across the state and troopers made 375 DUI arrests and issued more than 1,600 seat belt and child safety restraint citations.

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Geyser Falls Water Theme Park opening this weekend

Walnut Grove’s Clean & Green the ‘Grove 2023 Scheduled for this Weekend

Kid’s Fishing Rodeo This Weekend

Shots Fired Near Club in Philadelphia Over the Weekend

Leake County Sheriff’s Office Weekend Safety Checkpoints Bring Citations, Arrests, and More

Neshoba S-O Conducts Weekend Crime Crackdown