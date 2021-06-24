Miss Black Neshoba County Selected

Miss Black Neshoba County has been selected. Hailey Donald, 17-year-old daughter of Keaton and Kizzy Donald, was crowned the winner of the pageant on Saturday. Hailey was also selected as Most Photogenic. The first runner-up was Kyleigh Moore, the 15-year-old daughter of Marcus and Shandra Wilson. The second runner-up was T’Kenzley Moore, the 17-year-old daughter of Lakecia Moore and Twarski Kirkland. The title of Miss Congeniality was awarded to Jordyn French, the 17-year-old daughter of Aaron and Angel Hibbler and Raynard French. The pageant was held at the Westside Community center. Eight contestants competed.

Photo from Left to Right) 2nd Runner-Up T’Kenzley Moore; Miss BNC 2021, Hailey Donald; 1st Runner-Up, Kyleigh Moore

Photo 2 From Left to Right) Assistant Pageant Director, Angela Tatum Fulton; Emmaly Watson, Zoe Jones, Jordyn French, T’Kenzley Moore, Hailey Donald, Kyleigh Moore, Kamryn Moore, Makayla Evans, Pageant Director, Erica Clemons Moore