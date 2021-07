Miss Neshoba County Fair has been crowned. Her name is Abby Seale. She is the daughter of Steve and Tina Seale. Abby graduated from Neshoba Central High School in 2019, and she is now pursuing a Bachelor’s degree in Kinesiology with concentrations in neuromechanics and pre-nursing at Mississippi State University. She plans to pursue a doctorate in physical therapy. Congratulations to Miss Neshoba County Fair, Abby Seale.

photo) Courtesy NCF