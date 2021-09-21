Miss. Public Colleges Won’t Require Vaccine

JACKSON, Miss.–Mississippi’s public colleges and universities will not require the coronavirus vaccine, and cannot require it as a condition of employment or enrollment. The surprise vote was taken late last week during the Institutions for Higher Learning annual retreat.

The IHL board becomes the first governing body of public colleges and universities in the country to take that stance.

The vote actually prohibits any college or university under their jurisdiction from requiring or mandating the vaccine.

The move was a surprise to faculty and staff and universities across the state. Many colleges in the U.S. are requiring students, faculty and staff to take the shot to be able to attend school on campus or teach or work there.