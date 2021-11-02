Missing Birmingham Man May Have Gambled at the Golden Moon

PHOTO: Provided by WTOK

CHOCTAW, Miss.–Stirling Emmanuel Jones is missing from Birmingham and his relatives believe he went to the Golden Moon with another man, who returned to Birmingham without him.

Police did not provide the name of the man with whom Jones may have been traveling, but said the two were together in a silver SUV.

Jones may have gone to the casino with a significant amount of cash.

Jones is 68, Black, with a light complexion, 6 feet tall, 160 lbs, with gray hair. call Crimestoppers of Metro Birmingham if you know where he is.