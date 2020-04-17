Home » Local » Mississipi Shelter in Place Remains in Effect

Mississipi Shelter in Place Remains in Effect

Mississippi’s shelter in place remains in effect until April 27th. According to Governor Tate Reeves, “I have to extend the shelter-in-place order for seven more days, while taking some new steps to help Mississippians mentally and financially. We are easing the brakes on “non-essential” businesses.” Non-essential retailers such as florists, athletic goods, and clothing stores are allowed to reopen on a modified basis with curbside and drive thru access. Beaches and lakes will be opened for individuals to have access as well. More details to follow.

 

 

