Mississipi Shelter in Place Remains in Effect

Mississippi’s shelter in place remains in effect until April 27th. According to Governor Tate Reeves, “I have to extend the shelter-in-place order for seven more days, while taking some new steps to help Mississippians mentally and financially. We are easing the brakes on “non-essential” businesses.” Non-essential retailers such as florists, athletic goods, and clothing stores are allowed to reopen on a modified basis with curbside and drive thru access. Beaches and lakes will be opened for individuals to have access as well. More details to follow.