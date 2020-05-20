Mississippi Casinos Can Reopen Tomorrow, Pearl River Resort to Remain Closed

Casinos can reopen tomorrow. Gov. Reeves announced that after discussions with the Mississippi Gaming Commission Casinos can open tomorrow, May 21st at 8.am. Among the new rules, properties are limited to 50% occupancy, stringent hygiene protocols are in place, and guests must be screened about their health before entry.

Pearl River Resort and Bok Homa properties will not open this week. William Johnson, President and CEO of Pearl River Resorts said in a public statement, “as eager as we are to welcome back our associates and guests, we think it prudent to wait a while longer. We have robust protocols in place that include everything from strict safety and sanitation measures to installation of new top-of-the line cleaning technology. When we reopen, it will be with the confidence that the time is right for the safety of our associates, guests and tribal members. We encourage everyone to take care and be safe.”

Tribal Chief Cyrus Ben said “because the safety and health of our associates and guests are of the utmost importance to us, we are not opening Pearl River Resort and Bok Homa at this time. To ensure our associates and guests return to the safest facility possible, a thorough reopening plan is in place that includes safety measures and additional equipment. We know our associates are ready to return to work and our wonderful guests are ready to come back to the Pearl River Resort and Bok Homa Casino experience they know and love. And we look forward to welcoming everyone back soon!”

