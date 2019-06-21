Mississippi Food Network and Tyson Foods Host Mobile Pantry in Leake County

Mississippi Food Network and Tyson Foods are partnering to host a mobile pantry once a quarter in Leake County. The mobile pantries will provide staple food items, fresh produce, and protein for families of Leake County facing food insecurity.

On Wednesday, June 26, 2019, a community wide mobile pantry will be held in Carthage in the parking lot of McMillan Park from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon. The mobile pantry serves 250 families and is based on a first come – first serve basis. NO SERVICE WILL BEGIN BEFORE 10:00 a.m. With Tyson and Mississippi Food Network staff, along with volunteers, recipients will drive through in an orderly manner and their cars will be loaded for them.