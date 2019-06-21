Home » Leake » Mississippi Food Network and Tyson Foods Host Mobile Pantry in Leake County

Mississippi Food Network and Tyson Foods Host Mobile Pantry in Leake County

Mississippi Food Network and Tyson Foods are partnering to host a mobile pantry once a quarter in Leake County.   The mobile pantries will provide staple food items, fresh produce, and protein for families of Leake County facing food insecurity.

On Wednesday, June 26, 2019, a community wide mobile pantry will be held in Carthage in the parking lot of McMillan Park from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon.  The mobile pantry serves 250 families and is based on a first come – first serve basis.  NO SERVICE WILL BEGIN BEFORE 10:00 a.m.  With Tyson and Mississippi Food Network staff, along with volunteers, recipients will drive through in an orderly manner and their cars will be loaded for them.

 

 

