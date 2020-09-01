Mississippi Gov: No Plan For Pardon In Life Sentence For Marijuana

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves says he’s not currently thinking about pardoning a woman who is serving a life sentence after she was caught with marijuana and sentenced as a habitual offender. Tameka Drummer, now 46, received a life sentence in 2008 after she was pulled over for an expired license plate in northern Mississippi’s Alcorn County and officers found a small amount of marijuana in her car. Drummer was sentenced as a habitual offender because of previous convictions. Responding to questions Monday, Reeves said he didn’t have details about Drummer’s prior convictions. He said he’s not considering any pardons now. By EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS Associated Press