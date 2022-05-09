Mississippi Main Street Association announces funding for grant program

The Mississippi Main Street Association (MMSA) has received legislative funding for the Main Street Community Revitalization Grant program that will directly benefit the 48 Designated Main Street Communities in Mississippi.

The Main Street Community Revitalization Grant program will provide $5 million in funds for eligible projects in MMSA Designated Communities. Communities with a population under 25,000 will each receive $100,000, and communities over 25,000 population will each receive $125,000.

MMSA Designated Communities include: Aberdeen, Amory, Baldwyn, Batesville, Biloxi, Booneville, Byhalia, Cleveland, Clinton, Columbia, Columbus, Corinth, Crystal Springs, Greenville, Greenwood, Gulfport, Hattiesburg, Hernando, Holly Springs, Indianola, Itawamba County, Kosciusko, Laurel, Leake County, Louisville/Noxapater, Meridian, Moss Point, Natchez, Nettleton, New Albany, Ocean Springs, Okolona, Pascagoula, Pearl, Philadelphia, Picayune, Pontotoc County, Ripley, Saltillo, Senatobia, Starkville, Sumrall, Tunica, Tupelo, Vicksburg, Water Valley, West Point and Woodville.

The MMSA also received additional funding through the Mississippi Development Authority for statewide support and operations, including implementation of the Main Street Community Revitalization Grant program.

“The Mississippi Main Street Association serves the heart of our small business community in Mississippi which, in turn, is the heart of our local communities throughout the state,” said Trey Lamar, Ways and Means Chairman of the Mississippi House of Representatives. “I am honored to represent their interests at the Capitol and am pleased with the results we obtained this year. Thanks to everyone who worked hard toward these achievements.”

“This year’s legislative success belongs to everyone in the Main Street family, and we look forward to working with all of our communities to implement these projects in Mississippi’s historic downtowns and districts,” said Thomas Gregory, MMSA Executive Director. “This funding will support visible improvements in our downtowns and will further revitalize the heart of Mississippi’s communities.”