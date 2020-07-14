Mississippi Moonshiner Owes $1.2 M In Taxes

AP) A Mississippi man has pleaded guilty in a moonshining case, and federal prosecutors say he owes $1.2 million in federal and state taxes. The U.S. attorney for southern Mississippi says 77-year-old Willie Necaise Jr. of Hancock County bought enough sugar out of state to make 74,000 gallons of untaxed whiskey. Mike Hurst said Monday that Necaise pleaded guilty Friday in Gulfport to illegally making distilled spirits and traveling interstate for racketeering. Louisiana is the only state identified in the indictment as one where Necaise bought sugar.