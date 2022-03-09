Mississippi moves toward reviving an initiative process

Mississippi legislators are working to revive a way for people to petition to put issues on the statewide ballot.

This is happening months after the state Supreme Court found the state’s old initiative process was out of date.

Senators on Tuesday adopted a version of House Concurrent Resolution 39.

The House and Senate must both agree on the same version of the resolution.

It would allow people to petition to put proposed state laws on the ballot.

The state’s old initiative process allowed people to petition to put proposed state constitutional amendments up for a vote. (AP)