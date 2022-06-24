Mississippi Reaction To Supreme Court Ruling Overturning Roe v. Wade

Governor Reeves’ statement:

Mississippi has led the nation to overcome one of the greatest injustices in the history of our country. Our state’s historic case before the United States Supreme Court was the catalyst for overturning Roe v. Wade and has made the nation safer for children than it was just a few short hours ago.

Let’s be clear: this decision will directly result in more hearts beating, more strollers pushed, more report cards given, more little league games played, and more lives well lived. It is a joyous day! Tomorrow, we will wake to a new world, enthusiastically prepared to take on the challenges ahead and to take every step necessary to support mothers and children.

We must remember that our work is not yet over. The pro-life movement must dedicate itself to ensuring mothers and their babies receive the support they both need during pregnancy and after.

Despite what some may claim, Mississippi’s objective was never simply to win a court case – it’s been to create a culture of life across the country.

Our state seeks to be pro-life in every sense of the word – supporting mothers and children through policies of compassion and working to ensure that every baby has a forever family that loves them.

Mississippi will work relentlessly to accomplish these goals and will continue to build a culture that supports mothers and children, valuing the inherent dignity of every individual. This is our new pro-life agenda.

I applaud the Supreme Court Justices for their courage in issuing this well-reasoned decision. It took bravery to stick to the courage of their convictions, especially amidst an unprecedented leak that was aimed at threatening the integrity of the Court, an assassination attempt, riot threats, and attacks on churches and pregnancy centers. No matter one’s party or ideology, we should all be able to condemn these acts.

I pray that Americans will come together, listen to one another, and debate this issue peacefully. Only by moving beyond our divisions and having respectful conversations can we begin to heal this nation’s wounds.

We stand on the shoulders of giants. This win has been achieved thanks to the tireless efforts of so many over decades. Thank you to the lawyers who argued this case for us, passionate citizens who pushed this issue for years, and those who prayed for this day for many decades. I urge my fellow Mississippians to rejoice today and keep praying as the work is not done.



God bless!

From U-S Sen. Roger Wicker:

“This is a momentous day for our nation, and Mississippi led the charge. This decision is an answered prayer, marking the beginning of the next chapter in our fight to protect the unborn,” Wicker said. “The Court’s ruling confirms what many legal experts have known for decades – that Roe v. Wade was wrongly decided and the power to set abortion policy should rest with the people and their elected representatives.”

Statement from U-S Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith:

“Roe v. Wade has been a terrible stain on our nation for too long. I am grateful to God for His divine guidance in the Supreme Court’s decision on Dobbs. “By effectively overturning Roe v. Wade, the United States will step away from the notion that aborting a baby must be allowed on-demand and up until the birth. Today, the Dobbs decision stands as an affirmation that states can take actions to protect both the preborn and their mothers.

“The decision does not outlaw abortion, as some pro-abortionists contend. But it is a significant departure from Roe in that the people, through their elected leaders, will guide how each state approaches abortion, rather than a nationwide policy set by unelected judges. As we move forward as a nation, I believe greater attention should be paid to the needs of pregnant women and their babies.

“I am so very proud that Mississippi has had a leading role in overturning Roe v. Wade, and I will continue to pray for God’s guidance over the Supreme Court and all policymakers who will now take up the abortion issue across the country.”

From MS Attorney General Lynn Fitch:

Today marks a new era in American history — and a great day for the American

people. Roe v Wade is now behind us, consigned to the list of infamous cases that

collapsed under the weight of their errors. This decision is a victory not only for

women and children, but for the Court itself. I commend the Court for restoring

constitutional principle and returning this important issue to the American people.

Now, our work to empower women and promote life truly begins. The Court has

let loose its hold on abortion policymaking and given it back to the people. The task

now falls to us to advocate for the laws that empower women – laws that promote

fairness in child support and enhance enforcement of it, laws for childcare and

workplace policies that support families, and laws that improve foster care and

adoption.

We must renew our commitment to weaving a safety net that helps women in

challenging circumstances and gives their children life and hope. This is about more

than the fundamentals of prenatal vitamins and diapers; it is about helping to connect

them to opportunities for education and job training to support their families. And

always, it is about love and respect for them through whatever struggles they face.

This is what it means to both empower women and promote life.

I am grateful to the Court for this opportunity and even more grateful to the

millions of women and men across our nation who will lead us into this new post-Roe

world. I have been proud to stand with you in the fight to get to this day and I will be

proud to stand with you as we build a new framework for the life movement.

Statement from the MS Abortion Access Coalition:

Today’s ruling by the Supreme Court overturns decades-long Supreme Court precedent,

undermining the freedom of people across the country to control our freedom.

Mississippi Abortion Access Coalition (MAAC) knows that Mississippians are capable of

making the best decisions for ourselves and our families. This ruling will overwhelmingly

harm Mississippians of color, people with limited financial resources, and people living

in rural communities by denying the right to decide when and if to have children. In

Mississippi, women, especially Black women and other people giving birth, and children

die during childbirth at alarming rates while anti-abortion lawmakers proclaim it the

“safest state for the unborn” and simultaneously block the very policies, like Medicaid

expansion, that would make Mississippi a safer place to give birth and raise healthy

children.

MAAC is focusing on the future, on ensuring that Mississippi lawmakers are held

accountable for maternal and infant health outcomes, supporting those forced into

childbearing. We will continue pushing for a Mississippi where we can make our own

decisions about our bodies and lives by supporting abortion funds and other avenues

for abortion care. It took decades for abortion to be overturned, and this fight is not over

until all pregnant Mississippians are capable of making their own decisions about their

own bodies. We will not stop pushing for a world that respects our ability to decide our

futures.



From MS Black Women’s Roundtable executive director Cassandra Welchlin:

Mississippi Black Women’s Roundtable is leading the fight to ensure Black women are economically secure. Today’s Supreme Court decision will have a deep impact on women of color. Mississippi is already creating barriers for us to access quality healthcare and wages to help provide for our families.