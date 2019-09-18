Mississippi school districts get projected ratings

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – The Mississippi Department of Education Tuesday released proposed 2018-19 ratings on an A to F scale for the state’s school districts and charter schools.
The state Board of Education is scheduled to vote Thursday on the grades, after a lower commission approved them Tuesday.
Mississippi’s public school districts and schools showed broad improvement under the A-to-F grading system.
The number of A-rated districts rose from 18 to 31 in data published Tuesday, while the number of districts earning a C, D or F rating all fell.
The four year high-school graduation rate rose to 84% from 83%, while test scores improved and more high school students enrolled in accelerated courses statewide. Those measures aided districts’ improved ratings.
Some rural schools that teach grades K-12 or grades 7-12 benefited from a change in the scoring system meant to put them on level ground with four-year high schools.
At least 10 districts scored an F for the second time in three years, making them eligible for a special state-controlled district for troubled schools.
The grade each district received in 2017-18 is listed next to the district’s name below.
A RATED (31 districts)
Petal: A
Ocean Springs: A
Clinton: A
Oxford: A
Madison County: A
Enterprise: A
Biloxi: A
Union County: A
Lamar County: A
Rankin County: A
Hancock County: B
Pass Christian: A
Long Beach: A
Stone County: B
Pontotoc: A
New Albany: B
Lowndes County: B
Booneville: A
Pearl: B
Jackson County: B
Union: B
Amory: B
DeSoto County: A
Bay St. Louis-Waveland: C
Harrison County: B
Gulfport: B
Tishomingo County: A
Lafayette County: A
Poplarville: B
Newton County: B
Alcorn County: B
———-
B RATED (34 districts, 1 charter school)
Prentiss County: B
Itawamba County: B
Pearl River County: B
Grenada: B
Webster County: B
Houston: B
Tupelo: B
North Tippah: A
Pontotoc County: B
Choctaw County: C
South Panola: B
Senatobia: B
Corinth: C
Monroe County: B
Neshoba County: B
Forrest County: C
Jones County: B
Columbia: B
Greene County: B
George County: B
Lauderdale County: B
Pascagoula-Gautier: B
South Tippah: B
Baldwyn: B
Picayune: C
Franklin County: B
Marion County: C
Lincoln County: C
Kosciusko: B
North Pike: B
Louisville: C
Lee County: C
Western Line: C
Lawrence County: C
Reimagine Prep Charter School: C
———-
C RATED (34 districts, 1 charter school)
Richton: B
West Jasper: B
Smith County: B
Tunica County: C
Wayne County: D
Newton: C
Calhoun County: C
West Point: C
Hinds County: C
Tate County: C
Scott County: C
Covington County: D
Starkville-Oktibbeha: C
Benton County: C
Greenwood: D
Marshall County: C
Leake County: D
Simpson County: D
Forest: D
Nettleton: B
Coffeeville: D
Jefferson Davis County: D
Cleveland: C
East Jasper: D
Quitman County: D
Brookhaven: C
Forrest County Agricultural: B
Perry County: D
Copiah County: C
North Panola: C
Yazoo County: C
Quitman: D
Sunflower County: F
Holly Springs: D
Smilow Prep Charter School: D
———-
D RATED ( 22 districts, 1 charter school)
Hollandale: C
Hattiesburg: D
Water Valley: C
Attala County: C
Canton: D
Natchez-Adams: D
Okolona: C
Philadelphia: F
Moss Point: D
McComb: D
Vicksburg Warren: D
Chickasaw County: C
Winona-Montgomery: (former Winona district was B, former Montgomery County district was D)
Columbus: D
Meridian: F
Leland: C
Jackson: F
Walthall County: D
Ex Cs
Tate County: C
Calhoun County: C
Coahoma Early College: B
Scott County: C
Benton County: B
Lumberton: D
Aberdeen: C
Leflore County: F
Hollandale: C
Hazlehurst: F
South Pike: F
Carroll County: D
South Delta: F
———-
F RATED (19 districts)
Laurel: F
Humphreys County: F
Greenville: D
Aberdeen: C
Claiborne County: D
Clarksdale: F
Jefferson County: F
Kemper County: D
Coahoma County: F
Leflore County: C
West Tallahatchie: D
East Tallahatchie: F
Noxubee County: F
North Bolivar: F
Amite County: F
Holmes County (former Holmes County and Durant districts were both F)
Wilkinson County: D
West Bolivar: F
Yazoo City: F
———-
NOT RATED (2 charter schools)
Clarksdale Collegiate Charter
Joel E. Smilow Collegiate Charter
——
Source: Mississippi Department of Education