Mississippi school districts get projected ratings

The Mississippi Department of Education Tuesday released proposed 2018-19 ratings on an A to F scale for the state’s school districts and charter schools.

The state Board of Education is scheduled to vote Thursday on the grades, after a lower commission approved them Tuesday.

Mississippi’s public school districts and schools showed broad improvement under the A-to-F grading system.

The number of A-rated districts rose from 18 to 31 in data published Tuesday, while the number of districts earning a C, D or F rating all fell.

The four year high-school graduation rate rose to 84% from 83%, while test scores improved and more high school students enrolled in accelerated courses statewide. Those measures aided districts’ improved ratings.

Some rural schools that teach grades K-12 or grades 7-12 benefited from a change in the scoring system meant to put them on level ground with four-year high schools.

At least 10 districts scored an F for the second time in three years, making them eligible for a special state-controlled district for troubled schools.

The grade each district received in 2017-18 is listed next to the district’s name below.

A RATED (31 districts)

Petal: A

Ocean Springs: A

Clinton: A

Oxford: A

Madison County: A

Enterprise: A

Biloxi: A

Union County: A

Lamar County: A

Rankin County: A

Hancock County: B

Pass Christian: A

Long Beach: A

Stone County: B

Pontotoc: A

New Albany: B

Lowndes County: B

Booneville: A

Pearl: B

Jackson County: B

Union: B

Amory: B

DeSoto County: A

Bay St. Louis-Waveland: C

Harrison County: B

Gulfport: B

Tishomingo County: A

Lafayette County: A

Poplarville: B

Newton County: B

Alcorn County: B

———-

B RATED (34 districts, 1 charter school)

Prentiss County: B

Itawamba County: B

Pearl River County: B

Grenada: B

Webster County: B

Houston: B

Tupelo: B

North Tippah: A

Pontotoc County: B

Choctaw County: C

South Panola: B

Senatobia: B

Corinth: C

Monroe County: B

Neshoba County: B

Forrest County: C

Jones County: B

Columbia: B

Greene County: B

George County: B

Lauderdale County: B

Pascagoula-Gautier: B

South Tippah: B

Baldwyn: B

Picayune: C

Franklin County: B

Marion County: C

Lincoln County: C

Kosciusko: B

North Pike: B

Louisville: C

Lee County: C

Western Line: C

Lawrence County: C

Reimagine Prep Charter School: C

———-

C RATED (34 districts, 1 charter school)

Richton: B

West Jasper: B

Smith County: B

Tunica County: C

Wayne County: D

Newton: C

Calhoun County: C

West Point: C

Hinds County: C

Tate County: C

Scott County: C

Covington County: D

Starkville-Oktibbeha: C

Benton County: C

Greenwood: D

Marshall County: C

Leake County: D

Simpson County: D

Forest: D

Nettleton: B

Coffeeville: D

Jefferson Davis County: D

Cleveland: C

East Jasper: D

Quitman County: D

Brookhaven: C

Forrest County Agricultural: B

Perry County: D

Copiah County: C

North Panola: C

Yazoo County: C

Quitman: D

Sunflower County: F

Holly Springs: D

Smilow Prep Charter School: D

———-

D RATED ( 22 districts, 1 charter school)

Hollandale: C

Hattiesburg: D

Water Valley: C

Attala County: C

Canton: D

Natchez-Adams: D

Okolona: C

Philadelphia: F

Moss Point: D

McComb: D

Vicksburg Warren: D

Chickasaw County: C

Winona-Montgomery: (former Winona district was B, former Montgomery County district was D)

Columbus: D

Meridian: F

Leland: C

Jackson: F

Walthall County: D

Ex Cs

Tate County: C

Calhoun County: C

Coahoma Early College: B

Scott County: C

Benton County: B

Lumberton: D

Aberdeen: C

Leflore County: F

Hollandale: C

Hazlehurst: F

South Pike: F

Carroll County: D

South Delta: F

———-

F RATED (19 districts)

Laurel: F

Humphreys County: F

Greenville: D

Aberdeen: C

Claiborne County: D

Clarksdale: F

Jefferson County: F

Kemper County: D

Coahoma County: F

Leflore County: C

West Tallahatchie: D

East Tallahatchie: F

Noxubee County: F

North Bolivar: F

Amite County: F

Holmes County (former Holmes County and Durant districts were both F)

Wilkinson County: D

West Bolivar: F

Yazoo City: F

———-

NOT RATED (2 charter schools)

Clarksdale Collegiate Charter

Joel E. Smilow Collegiate Charter

——

Source: Mississippi Department of Education