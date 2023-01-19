Mississippi Senate leaders unveil health care proposals

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi senators are proposing an $80 million grant program for financially struggling hospitals and other programs to help the state attract and retain nurses and physicians.

Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann unveiled the plans Wednesday.

One proposal would forgive up to $18,000 in student loans for any person who becomes a nurse and works in Mississippi.

Another would create about $20 million in grants to community colleges for nursing and allied health programs and $5 million to let more hospitals have residency programs to train physicians.

Hosemann says senators also want to remove bureaucratic barriers to help hospitals collaborate.