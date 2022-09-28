Mississippi Sending Choppers and Comm Support to Florida

HomeLocalMississippi Sending Choppers and Comm Support to Florida

The Mississippi National Guard is sending two helicopters and 20 soldiers and airmen to provide hurricane assistance in Florida.  The CH-47 Chinook helicopters and crew members are from Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 111th Aviation Regiment in Meridian and will provide airlift support to move critical supplies and equipment across the hurricane-stricken state.  The Guard’s director of military support, Col. Lee Henry, says the helicopter crews could also help with evacuations if needed and transporting search and rescue teams.   Airmen from the 255th Air Control Squadron in Gulfport will provide technical communications support for emergency services and military organizations in Florida.  During a mission after Hurricane Ida last year, the unit helped to restore 9-1-1 service in south Louisiana.  Both groups will be deployed to Florida as soon as conditions permit.

