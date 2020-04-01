Mississippi Shelter in Place Restrictions and Guidelines

Mississippi Shelter in Place Guidelines to be implemented Friday, April 3rd at 5pm as follows:

1)Individuals are to stay at home except for the limited allowances in the executive order.

2)When outside of their homes, people must follow social distancing guidelines by maintaining a 6-foot distance from others and avoid groups of 10 or more.

3)Evictions are suspended, though people are still required to pay any rent or make any mortgage payments.

4)All nonessential businesses are to stop all activities other than those necessary for minimum operations (e.g. payroll, health insurance, security) and enabling employees to work from home.

5)Social and other non-essential gatherings in groups of more than 10 people must be cancelled or rescheduled.

6)Restaurants may only remain open for drive-thru, curbside, and/or delivery service.

7)People may leave their homes only to perform essential activities, such as caring for someone in the vulnerable population, getting food or necessary supplies, and working for an essential business.

8)Individual outdoor recreation is encouraged, but not group recreation or activities such as soccer or basketball games.