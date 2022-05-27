Mississippi Songwriter of the Year Coming to The MAX in Meridian

Mississippi Songwriter of the Year 2022 presented by Prairie Farms will be at The MAX in Meridian on Saturday, June 25th. The show starts at 7pm and doors will open at 6pm.

The 15 chosen finalists will perform their original song live on on stage in the Citizens National Bank Courtyard.

One winner will be chosen to have their song professionally recorded and produced as well as a music video produced.

You can meet the finalists and listen to a portion of their song on mssongwriteroftheyear.com. After you listen to the songs, vote for your favorite!

The songwriter with the most votes on June 25th will receive the People’s Choice Award and win a brand new guitar from DC Guitar Studios.

For more information such as hotel reservations, past winners, and to purchase tickets online click here.

Mississippi Songwriter of the Year 2022 Finalists: