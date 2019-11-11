Mississippi State Dedicates POW/MIA Chairs of Honor at Athletic Venues

Mississippi State continues its longstanding tradition of honoring our nation’s military service men and women with the unveiling of permanent POW/MIA Chairs of Honor inside Davis Wade Stadium, Humphrey Coliseum and Dudy Noble Field, the Athletic Department announced on Veteran’s Day.

The unoccupied chairs will serve as a tribute to prisoners of war and service members who are missing in action, honoring those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country.

“Mississippi State has always taken great pride in honoring our veterans and service members,” Director of Athletics John Cohen said. “The courage and sacrifice of the brave men and women who serve and protect our country allow us the freedoms we have, including attending our Bulldog athletic events. These unoccupied Chairs of Honor at our venues will forever serve in remembrance of those who never returned home. There will always be a place in our venues awaiting their return.”

The Chair of Honor in Davis Wade Stadium will be formally unveiled as part of MSU’s Military Appreciation football game versus Alabama at 11 a.m. Saturday. The dedication is part of several festivities surrounding the game honoring our military service men and women.

In addition, five permanent seats have been installed in Davis Wade Stadium paying tribute to the five branches of the military – Army, Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps and the Coast Guard. A veteran of each branch will be honored and occupy the seats at future football games. All six of the seats, including the Chair of Honor, are prominent fixtures at midfield near the Bully memorial statue.

The POW/MIA Chair of Honor in Humphrey Coliseum, located in section 105, will be revealed during tonight’s Military Appreciation women’s basketball game against Tennessee Martin at 7 p.m. The chair in Dudy Noble Field will be located on the concourse and formally dedicated during the 2020 baseball season.

MSU has long been recognized as one of the nation’s most veteran-friendly universities. Including dependents, the veteran community at MSU comprises 2,977 students. In 2018, MSU became the first university in the state of Mississippi to launch a free tuition program for Mississippi National Guard members enrolled full time.

Last week, Military Times’ Best for Vets tabbed MSU No. 21 nationally among four-year schools, the highest ranking of any Southeastern Conference university. The publication’s annual ranking is an editorially independent news project that evaluates a variety of factors that make colleges and universities a good fit for service members and their families.

For more on MSU’s services available to veterans, visit www.veterans.msstate.edu.

Tickets for Saturday’s Military Appreciation Game are available at HailState.com/tickets, by calling (662) 325-2600 or in person at the MSU Athletic Ticket Office on the first floor of the Bryan Athletic Administration Building (288 Lakeview Drive), Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The Davis Wade Stadium north end zone ticket office opens on game day at 8 a.m. Saturday.