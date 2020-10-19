Mississippi State Fair extended for another weekend

The Mississippi State Fair has been extended for another weekend.

State Agriculture Commissioner Andy Gibson made the announced Monday morning on Twitter.

Thanks to everyone who came and enjoyed our socially distant, very clean family-friendly outdoor Fair. As Hurricane Delta washed out the first weekend, we are deciding to open back up for one more outdoor Fair Weather weekend this Thursday through Sunday for you to enjoy. pic.twitter.com/fPGbpUBG26 — Commissioner Andy Gipson (@CommAndyGipson) October 19, 2020

The weekend weather forecast and the good attendance numbers factored into the decision to extend the fair.