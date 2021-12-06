Tyler Pearson and Will Lummis representing Mississippi at this year’s NFR in Vegas

B-MO in the MO’rning – This year’s NFR returned to Las Vegas as the biggest names in rodeo compete and with them comes a familiar name. Mississippi’s own Tyler Pearson and Will Lummis are showing the world what “The Sip” is all about! Tyler is competing in steer wrestling events and posted a 4th place time of 4.4 in the first round of the big event over the weekend, as is Tyler won this year’s Dixie National Rodeo in Jackson, Henderson County’s First Responders PRCA Rodeo in Athens Texas, the San Angelo Cinch Chute Out (Texas) and the Amarillo Tri-State Fair as well. Tyler won his first world title in 2017 and has big plans for the rest of this year’s NFR!

Will Lummis, a fellow steer wrestler is making a big noise at the NFR as well with a 1st place time of 3.9 seconds over the weekend. Will is no stranger to winning as well as he won this year’s 146th Silver Spurs Rodeo in Kissimmee Fla, the Sandhills Stock Show & Rodeo in Odessa, Texas, the NE Mississippi Championship in Tupelo, Mississippi and the Sheridan Rodeo in Wyoming. We wish them both the best of luck for the upcoming year, the NFR continues through December 11th.

Follow all the action and get the latest updates here.