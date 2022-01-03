B-MO in the MO’rninig – The Monster Truckz NITRO TOUR Invades Jackson!

STINGER … He STRIKES his competition fast!

PSYCO PAT… They will ALL be chasing this one!

ANGER MANAGEMENT… This truck can take everyone OUT!

HEAVY HITTER… He's going to KNOCKOUT the Competition!

LOUISVILLE SLUGGER… This truck can take everyone out of the park!

MISSISSIPPI NIGHTMARE … Smashing cars is his stress relief!

The shows feature:

PIT PARTY & DRIVER AUTOGRAPH SESSION… Come early, meet the drivers, get autographs, and take photos with the drivers and their Monsters. Pit Party Pass must be accompanied by an event ticket.

GALACTRON VS REPTAR… Two transforming robots engage in an intergalactic duel! Who will come out victorious?

RIDE TRUCK… That’s right! Get the ride of your life on-board a real Monster Truck during the Pit Party and Intermission! For more information or to purchase tickets click here.

Adult Tickets are available at TicketMaster.com

Children under 2 are free, for FREE kids tickets and additional information visit them at www.MonsterTruckTour.com