Moonlight Madness is TONIGHT in Philadelphia

The Moonlight Madness shopping event is happening tonight in Philadelphia!
Several downtown merchants will be open later than usual and most are running special sales. Be sure to visit them tonight during the official Moonlight Madness hours of 6 pm – 9 pm and get your Christmas shopping done!
Here are list of some of the local businesses you can support tonight in Philadelphia during the Moonlight Madness event:
- MG & Company
- Dixie Gypsy Boutique
- The Clothesline
- Merle Norman | Stitched Boutique
- Faulkenberry’s Philadelphia
- Jdabb’s Design
- Southern Avenue Boutique
- and more!