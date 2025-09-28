More Drugs and DUIs in Leake and Philadelphia Arrests

ERIC O BURKES, 47, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, CPD. Bond $5,000, $1,000, N/A.

AMARION J COLE, 22, of Philadelphia, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance in a Public Place, PPD. Bond $500.

JASMINE S GRAY, 25, of Decatur, Sentenced, LCSO. Bond N/A.

JANET A JOHN, 47, of Walnut Grove, Contempt of Court – Carthage Municipal Court, Bench Warrant – Walnut Grove Municipal Court, CPD. Bond $0, $0.

DEJUAN KELLY, 38, Speeding, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, No Driver’s License, DUI – Other Substance, No Insurance, CPD. Bond $248, $10,000, $438, $1,351, $438.

LUCAS L MCNAIR, 36, of Union, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Hold for Other Agency – Neshoba County Justice Court, PPD. Bond N/A, N/A.

ANDREW D ROBINSON, 31, of Carthage, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, Possession of Paraphernalia, Possession of Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Aggravated Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, LCSO. Bond N/A, N/A, N/A, N/A, N/A, N/A.

TIMOTHY S SPEARS, 32, of Walnut Grove, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, LCSO. Bond N/A.

WILLIAM THORNTON, 53, of Carthage, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD. Bond $0.

CARLA R WHITE, 45, of Philadelphia, DUI – Other Substance, PPD. Bond $1,500.

CURTIS WINDOM, 19, of Vicksburg, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, LCSO. Bond $35,000, $1,000, $500.