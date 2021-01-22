More DUI Arrests in Neshoba County

MANUAL KING, 48, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0.

DEONDRE LAMARQUEZ, 24, of Carthage, DUI – 1st Offense, No License, MHP. Bond $1,500, $300.

BRITTANY LEWIS, 23, of Walnut Grove, DUI – Other Substance, Child Endangerment X 2, No License, No Insurance, MHP. Bond $1,500, $800 x 2, $300, $800.

JOSHUA MCCLENDON, 20, of Philadelphia, DUI – Other Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Carry of a Concealed Weapon, NCSO. Bond $1,500, $1,000, $600.

JONATHAN PHILLIP MCGEE, 29, of Walnut Grove, Contempt of Court, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0, $0.

SHELBIE LYNN PINSON, 22, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Hold for Other Agency, NCSO. Bond $800, $0.

SAM PROCTOR, JR, 45, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0.

CHARLANDUS C SMITH, 22, of Philadelphia, Hold for Other Agency, NCSO. Bond $0.

JUSTIN D SMITH, 18, of Ocean Springs, DUI – Other Substance, No Insurance, Seat Belt Violation, MHP. Bond $1,500, $1,000, $300.

MITCHELL TREVON STRIBLING, 42, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, Failure to Appear. Bond $300, $0.

KEATON BRYCE TAYLOR, 24, of Philadelphia, DUI – Other Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, No Insurance, NCSO. Bond $1,500, $600, $1,000.

CASAJA DANELL THOMAS, 24, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0.

TAMERA SHANESE YOUNG, 21, of Forest, DUI – Other Substance, MHP. Bond $1,500.