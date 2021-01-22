Home » Local » More DUI Arrests in Neshoba County

More DUI Arrests in Neshoba County

Posted on

MANUAL KING, 48, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

DEONDRE LAMARQUEZ, 24, of Carthage, DUI – 1st Offense, No License, MHP.  Bond $1,500, $300.

 

BRITTANY LEWIS, 23, of Walnut Grove, DUI – Other Substance, Child Endangerment X 2, No License, No Insurance, MHP.  Bond $1,500, $800 x 2, $300, $800.

 

JOSHUA MCCLENDON, 20, of Philadelphia, DUI – Other Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Carry of a Concealed Weapon, NCSO.  Bond $1,500, $1,000, $600.

 

JONATHAN PHILLIP MCGEE, 29, of Walnut Grove, Contempt of Court, Failure to Appear,  NCSO.  Bond $0, $0.

 

SHELBIE LYNN PINSON, 22, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Hold for Other Agency, NCSO.  Bond $800, $0.

 

SAM PROCTOR, JR, 45, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

CHARLANDUS C SMITH, 22, of Philadelphia, Hold for Other Agency, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

JUSTIN D SMITH, 18, of Ocean Springs, DUI – Other Substance, No Insurance, Seat Belt Violation, MHP.  Bond $1,500, $1,000, $300.

 

MITCHELL TREVON STRIBLING, 42, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, Failure to Appear.  Bond $300, $0.

 

KEATON BRYCE TAYLOR, 24, of Philadelphia, DUI – Other Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, No Insurance, NCSO.  Bond $1,500, $600, $1,000.

 

CASAJA DANELL THOMAS, 24, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

TAMERA SHANESE YOUNG, 21, of Forest, DUI – Other Substance, MHP.  Bond $1,500.

Submit a Comment