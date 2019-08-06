More than 46,000 absentee ballots requested for primaries

The Mississippi Secretary of State’s Office says 46,545 people requested absentee ballots for the Aug. 6 primary elections. And as of the deadline Monday, 41,097 absentee ballots had been received back to the circuit clerk offices in the state.

Comparatively, in the 2015 Primary Election, 41,392 absentee ballots were requested, with 37,318 absentee ballots received.

The number of votes cast in the 2015 Republican Primary Election totaled 279,428 and the number of votes cast in the 2015 Democratic Primary Election totaled 299,278, for a grand total of 578,706 votes cast.

More than 1.8 million Mississippians are registered to vote in the upcoming election. Census data estimates the State’s eligible voting age population to be about 2.2 million.

Circuit clerks must be in receipt of absentee ballots returned by mail by 5 p.m. Monday. For military and overseas voters, absentee ballots must be received by 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6.

Polls will be open on Election Day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Any voter in line at 7 p.m. is entitled to cast a ballot. Voters may find their polling place and a sample ballot by visiting the Secretary of State’s Polling Place Locator.

For more information about State election laws or Election Day information, call the Elections Division Hotline at 601-576-2550 or 1-800-829-6786, or click the attached link to visit the Y’all Vote website.