Move Over! It’s The Law

You must move over. Did you know that you are required to move over for stopped emergency vehicles? The Mississippi Department of Public Safety reminds us that “Move Over Law” was created to protect first responders and those pulled over on the shoulder of the roadway, including law enforcement, fire trucks, ambulances, tow trucks, MDOT crews, utility service vehicles, sanitation trucks, mail trucks, and pedestrian vehicles. If you’re travelling on a two-lane roadway or unable to move over, slow down and proceed with caution.”

Let’s work together to keep our first responders and roadways safe!