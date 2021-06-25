MS Association of Broadcasters awards banquet this weekend; Boswell Media nominations list

For the first time in almost 10 years, the Mississippi Association of Broadcasters Excellence in Broadcasting Awards will be handed out this weekend.
The banquet will be held at the Old Capitol Inn in downtown Jackson Saturday night.
Boswell Media has been nominated for 15 awards over several different categories.
All three radio stations have entries receiving nominations. Also, online entries at Breezynews.com, the Boswell Media YouTube channel, and the Breezy 101 Twitter page received nominations.
Below is the list of awards and nominations.
2020 Boswell Media MAB Excellence in Broadcasting Awards Nominations:
Breezy 101 (WLIN-FM)
- Achievement – Virtual Minute with the Mayor
- Breaking News – March 31 COVID Update
- Breaking News – Attala County Election Coverage
- Multimedia – Virtual Meet the Whippets
- Radio Morning Show – The Breckfast Show
- Radio Personality of the Year – Breck Riley
- Radio Sports Play-by-Play – Kosciusko Whippets football on Breezy 101
- Social Media – @BreezyNews Twitter
- Radio Public Service Award – Doyle Goss Jail’n’Bail
Kicks 96.7 (WCKK-FM)
- Commercial Announcement – over :30 seconds – Tom’s Fireworks
- Station Promotion – Mississippi Songwriter of the Year
- Use of Sound – Mississippi Songwriter of the Year
- Radio Station of the Year – Kicks 96.7 (WCKK-FM)
Cruisin’ 98.7 (WKOZ-FM)
- Sports Story – Leake Academy wins State Championship
- Use of Sound – Leake Academy wins State Championship