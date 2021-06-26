MS Association of Broadcasters awards banquet Tonight; Boswell Media nominations list

For the first time in almost 10 years, the Mississippi Association of Broadcasters Excellence in Broadcasting Awards will be handed out this weekend.

The banquet will be held at the Old Capitol Inn in downtown Jackson Saturday night.

Boswell Media has been nominated for 15 awards over several different categories.

All three radio stations have entries receiving nominations. Also, online entries at Breezynews.com, the Boswell Media YouTube channel, and the Breezy 101 Twitter page received nominations.

Below is the list of awards and nominations.

2020 Boswell Media MAB Excellence in Broadcasting Awards Nominations:



Breezy 101 (WLIN-FM)

Kicks 96.7 (WCKK-FM)

Cruisin’ 98.7 (WKOZ-FM)