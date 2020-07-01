MS Braves announces cancellation of 2020 season

There will be no Mississippi Braves, or any other Minor League Baseball, season for the remainder of 2020.

This season would have marked the Braves’ 16th season at Trustmark Park and was scheduled to begin play on April 9 but, had been in a state of postponement due to safety concerns related to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I want to thank all of the great M-Braves fans for their tremendous patience and understanding during this unprecedented period in our nation’s history,” said M-Braves vice president & general manager Pete Laven. “When the pandemic began in March, all we could think about was how great it was going to be when we could welcome everyone back to Trustmark Park. While we are disappointed the reunion will not be in 2020, our philosophy hasn’t changed. Our staff eagerly awaits M-Braves baseball coming back in 2021 as a fun, safe place for the community to celebrate together again.”

The Atlanta Braves are scheduled to open training at Truist Park in Atlanta on Wednesday, July 1, with their first workout slated for Friday, July 3. Their 60-game season is scheduled to begin later in the month. Among the Braves’ initial 56-man player pool, are 13 players who spent time in Mississippi during the 2019 campaign: LHP Tucker Davidson, LHP Tyler Matzek, LHP Kyle Muller, LHP Phil Pfeifer, RHP Ian Anderson, RHP Jasseel De La Cruz, RHP Patrick Weigel, RHP Huascar Ynoa, C William Contreras, C Jonathan Morales, OF Cristian Pache, OF Drew Waters and INF Braden Shewmake.

The Mississippi Braves will continue to be proactive maintaining all necessary precautions to bring events to Trustmark Park in 2020.

Fans who purchased season tickets and mini ticket plans for the 2020 season will receive account credits, thus rolling their purchases forward to the 2021 Mississippi Braves season. Groups, suite rentals and other corporate outings will also receive account credits to roll into the 2021 season. These ticket purchasers may also request a refund. Fans who had purchased individual game tickets online will automatically receive a refund within 30 days.

All 2020 sponsor agreements and corporate partnerships will be credited to the 2021 season at Trustmark Park. Fans who had purchased 2020 Kids Club memberships will also be credited to the 2021 season and 2020 Braves Bookworms Reading Program vouchers will be accepted for the 2021 season. Partners with additional questions may reach out directly to their Mississippi Braves account representative.

The Mississippi Braves ticket office and front office are currently closed to the public. While staff continues working remotely, fans with additional questions may email [email protected]. Questions will be directed to the appropriate departments.