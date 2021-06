MSDH Pop-Up Vaccination Clinics open today in Leake County. According to the MSDH “Pop-Up Vaccine Clinics will be Walnut Grove today and tomorrow from 9am-3pm at the Public Library. Carthage times set up for Friday and Saturday at McMillan Park. To schedule an appointment see covidvaccine.umc.edu Click on complete details below. *** Appointments are not necessary.