MSDH Reports 1092 New Covid Cases Today!

Today MSDH is reporting 1,092 new cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi and 5 new deaths. This is the largest number of daily cases on record in Mississippi.

50 of the new cases reported today were among residents in long-term care facilities, and there are now 86 active outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term care facilities. Regionally Leake is reporting 520 cases overall, Neshoba is reporting 922 cases overall, and Winston is reporting 217 cases. The MSDH is emphasizing the importance of utilizing preventative measures.