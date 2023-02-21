MSDH: State’s Flu Rate Unchanged

HomeLocalMSDH: State’s Flu Rate Unchanged

Mississippi’s flu season is hanging on.  The State Health Department says– for the third week in a row– the overall flu rate is the same, with three and a half per cent of patients who saw their doctors during the week ending Feb. 11 having flu-like symptoms.   The public health district which includes Attala County has seen its flu rate come down some but it’s still awfully high at 30 per cent.  The district which includes Leake and Neshoba counties is down close to the statewide average, now at 3 point 7 per cent.  Two districts in southeast Mississippi are the only ones to have seen a slight increase in their flu rates.

  1. Carol Cotton
    Carol Cotton
    February 21, 2023 at 7:35 am

    The flu has been bad for years, it was half of COVID 19 death. Hospital are bad, no doctos

