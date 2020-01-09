MSU College of Education recognizes outstanding teacher interns

Nine Mississippi State College of Education graduates are being recognized as outstanding teacher interns for the fall 2019 semester.

Nominated by their classroom mentor teachers, the award honorees are selected based on their resourcefulness, initiative and effectiveness. They also have demonstrated outstanding teaching performance, professionalism and a high level of commitment to the teaching profession, while completing their teaching interns at various public school systems throughout Mississippi and beyond.

All fall graduates, the honorees include (by hometown):

CANTON, Georgia—Rachel Morley, an elementary education/middle school major, completed her teaching internship in the Louisville Municipal School District at Louisville Elementary.

CARTHAGE—Brooke O’Malley Stuart, a secondary education/English major, completed her teaching internship in the Scott County School District at Sebastopol Attendance Center and Scott Central Attendance Center.

CONEHATTA—Taylor Fulkerson, an elementary education/middle school major, completed her teaching internship in the Starkville Oktibbeha School District at Henderson Ward Stewart Elementary.

CORINTH—Heather Marie Pannell, an elementary education/middle school major, completed her teaching internship in the Corinth School District at Corinth Elementary.

DALLAS, Texas—Zara Mishler, an elementary education/middle school major, completed her teaching internship in the Frisco Independent School District at Clark Middle School in Frisco, Texas.

FAIRHOPE, Alabama—Zoey Gibson, a special education major, completed her teaching internship in the Starkville Oktibbeha School District at Armstrong Middle School and Henderson Ward Stewart Elementary.

HOULKA—J.T. Washington, a kinesiology/physical education and coaching major, completed his teaching internship in the Houston School District at Houston Upper Elementary and Houston Middle School.

HOUSTON—Sydney Ramirez, a music education/vocal major, completed her teaching internship in the Starkville Oktibbeha School District at Henderson Ward Stewart Elementary and Starkville High School.

KILN—Jadyn Saucier, a special education major, completed her teaching internship in the West Point Consolidated School District at South Side Elementary and West Point High School.

Established in 1903, MSU’s College of Education is home to six academic departments, one research unit and numerous service units. For more about the college, visit www.educ.msstate.edu.

